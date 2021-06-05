Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 33.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 40.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $11.37 on Friday, reaching $461.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,010. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.19 and a 12-month high of $463.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.24. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

