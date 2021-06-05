Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

EDR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

NYSE EDR opened at 29.17 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

