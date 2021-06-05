Jefferies Financial Group Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $105.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

RTX has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

NYSE RTX opened at $89.02 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

