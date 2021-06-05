Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

Shares of FME stock opened at €67.64 ($79.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

