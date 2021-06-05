Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Buy

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $231.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTWO. Cowen boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $184.45 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $124.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.56.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

