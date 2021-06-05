Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sells 15,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:ALLY opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
