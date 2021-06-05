Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128,477 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $42,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.18. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

