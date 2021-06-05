Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 193.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Outset Medical worth $38,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472 over the last ninety days.

Shares of OM stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.50.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

