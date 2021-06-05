Jennison Associates LLC Has $28.60 Million Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 364.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 919,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721,743 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $28,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,200,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $425,896 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

