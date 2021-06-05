Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,443 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $35,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Syneos Health by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.57.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

