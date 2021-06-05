Jennison Associates LLC Sells 59,333 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,333 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.44% of First Bancorp worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

