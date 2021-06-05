Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)’s stock price fell 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 151,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average session volume of 13,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRTGF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

