JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) versus Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Financial Contrast

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways $2.96 billion 2.04 -$1.35 billion ($5.68) -3.36 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.34 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JetBlue Airways.

Profitability

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways -63.83% -49.78% -14.13% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JetBlue Airways and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways 2 3 10 0 2.53 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus target price of $21.31, suggesting a potential upside of 11.79%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than JetBlue Airways.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats JetBlue Airways on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 23 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

