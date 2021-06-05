Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Head to Head Survey

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27%

88.9% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiuzi and Vroom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vroom $1.36 billion 4.38 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -17.84

Jiuzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vroom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jiuzi and Vroom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61

Vroom has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

Vroom beats Jiuzi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

