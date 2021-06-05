JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JOAN. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market cap of $685.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.01.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Will purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $4,411,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

