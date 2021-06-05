John C. May II Sells 39,336 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DE stock opened at $356.64 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

