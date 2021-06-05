John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $409.00

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 402.60 ($5.26), with a volume of 375155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.20 ($5.25).

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of John Laing Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -30.00.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

