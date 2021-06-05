Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,138 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.8% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

