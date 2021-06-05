Joseph B. Culkin Sells 567,641 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 567,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $5,733,174.10.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

