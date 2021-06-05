Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $170.41 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.83 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

