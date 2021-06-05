Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 185,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,426. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.39. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

