Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. 6,504,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.