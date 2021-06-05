JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JOYY by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 229,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

