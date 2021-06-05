JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.89 ($10.46).

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 stock opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Wednesday. Metro has a one year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a one year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.36.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.