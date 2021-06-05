JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.33. The stock has a market cap of $503.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.