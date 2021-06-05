K21 (K21) One Day Volume Tops $625,068.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00006729 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $16.35 million and $625,068.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00076683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.01020137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.46 or 0.10128207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053017 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,832,802 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

