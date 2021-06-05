Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $36,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.09.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

