Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 981 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $47.28 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

