Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,730,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after buying an additional 255,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

