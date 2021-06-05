Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.62.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

