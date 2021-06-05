Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

MKL stock opened at $1,228.17 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $880.59 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,197.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

