Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HFC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.