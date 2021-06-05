Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,155 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 498.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 104.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $26.88 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

