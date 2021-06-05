Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 38,417 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NYSE:SU opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.73%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

