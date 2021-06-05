Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 204 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,202 shares of company stock worth $1,343,406 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDC opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

