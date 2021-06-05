Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

