Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

