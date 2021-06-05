Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 627 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after buying an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,974 shares of company stock worth $2,926,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

