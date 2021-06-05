Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $455,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,153,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

