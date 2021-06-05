Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $455,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,153,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
