Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.08. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 2,942 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.