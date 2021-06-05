Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.08. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 2,942 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
