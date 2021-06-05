KeyCorp Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $16.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 322,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

