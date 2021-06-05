Keystone Financial Group Acquires Shares of 7,880 Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 202,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter.

SRVR stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

