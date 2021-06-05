Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Welltower by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,746,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,336 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $77.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

