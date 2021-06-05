Keystone Financial Group Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.80 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

