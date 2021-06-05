KGI Securities Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,451.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,453.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,311.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,678,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,186,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

