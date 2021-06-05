Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 257.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

