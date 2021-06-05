Kinder Morgan, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

