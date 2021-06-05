Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Andrew Cosslett Buys 97,690 Shares of Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) insider Andrew Cosslett bought 97,690 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 344.70 ($4.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.71. Kingfisher plc has a twelve month low of GBX 190.31 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The firm has a market cap of £7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

KGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

