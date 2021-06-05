Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.33 ($98.04).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

FRA KGX opened at €90.80 ($106.82) on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €84.67.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

