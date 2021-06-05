Kira Network Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Kira Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kira Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00068511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.28 or 0.00294389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00239181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.01174266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,423.93 or 0.99901935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

